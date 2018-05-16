Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 125,700 Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.24% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,492,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the period.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 73.24% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $421.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

Warrior Met Coal announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.57 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In related news, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 21,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $672,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 1,461,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $35,366,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,828,284 shares of company stock worth $118,021,740. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

