Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 171,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.16% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts opened at $22.98 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 39 hotels, including 37 wholly owned hotels, comprising 11,497 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia.

