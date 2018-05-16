Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

NYSE CLI opened at $17.91 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). Mack-Cali Realty had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. sell-side analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Smetana acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,788. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.