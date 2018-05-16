Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLI. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on Mack-Cali Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack-Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty opened at $17.91 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.15. Mack-Cali Realty has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 2.76%. analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Smetana bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $97,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $97,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 127.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 347,461 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 56.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

