Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Luxoft accounts for 2.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Luxoft worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXFT. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Luxoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,364,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 348,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 193,657 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,491,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,444,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 1,503.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Luxoft from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Luxoft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. VTB Capital raised Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research cut Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luxoft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

NYSE LXFT opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.65. Luxoft Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Luxoft had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.72%. analysts forecast that Luxoft Holding Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

