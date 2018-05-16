Luminex (LMNX) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $26.25

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 5922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Luminex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.11.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Luminex had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Luminex’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luminex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,197,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,581,000 after acquiring an additional 79,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,259,000 after acquiring an additional 334,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Luminex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 98,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 982,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

