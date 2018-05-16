LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 391,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,370,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,828,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

AMEX:EHC opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Corp has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

In other news, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 1,798 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $112,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 33,100 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,017,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,032 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

