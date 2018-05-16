LSV Asset Management Sells 140,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 708,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $24,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,472,000 after acquiring an additional 48,391 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 145,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 38,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insight Enterprises opened at $44.64 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,627.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $438,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,807.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,878 shares of company stock worth $940,453 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.