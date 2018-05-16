LSV Asset Management Has $23.79 Million Stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Diamondrock Hospitality were worth $23,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,952,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 2,189,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,382,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $493,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Boenning Scattergood set a $10.00 price target on Diamondrock Hospitality and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Diamondrock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Diamondrock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondrock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondrock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Diamondrock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Diamondrock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondrock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Brugger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 11,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $132,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

