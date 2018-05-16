LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 892 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,454,000 after buying an additional 228,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,502,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,187,000 after buying an additional 96,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Moody’s by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 960,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after buying an additional 654,589 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Moody’s by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,284,000 after buying an additional 126,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,108.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,254 shares of company stock worth $13,961,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $170.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $169.87 and a 52 week high of $171.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 1,599.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Moody’s from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

