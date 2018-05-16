LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 802 Shares of Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,509,608.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Willis Towers Watson opened at $153.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $153.82 and a one year high of $155.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

