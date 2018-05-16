LPL Financial (LPLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

LPLA stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $69.92.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marco Hellman sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $71,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $420,959.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,452,873 shares of company stock valued at $91,329,254. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LPLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.