Lowe’s (LOW) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,144,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lowe’s by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,279,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,841 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,499,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lowe’s by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,158 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Lowe’s in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Lowe’s opened at $85.69 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Lowe’s has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Lowe’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Lowe’s’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Lowe’s will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

About Lowe’s

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

