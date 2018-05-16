Louis J. Giuliano Purchases 5,000 Shares of Vectrus (VEC) Stock

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Director Louis J. Giuliano purchased 5,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $152,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vectrus opened at $29.66 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $334.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $320.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.29 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.21%. sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Drexel Hamilton downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 79,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

