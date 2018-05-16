LoMoCoin (LMC) Tops One Day Volume of $45,641.00

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. One LoMoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, LoMoCoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. LoMoCoin has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $45,641.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00078706 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00540121 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00090972 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002163 BTC.

LoMoCoin Profile

LMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 317,955,964 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,964 coins. The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com . LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LoMoCoin Coin Trading

LoMoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

