Loews Co. (L) Position Reduced by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,325 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $27,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 311,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,082,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,170,000 after buying an additional 34,263 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,853,000 after buying an additional 69,776 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.10 to $30.70 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.68.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

In other news, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

