LM Funding America (LMFA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 1,069.08% and a negative net margin of 189.64%.

NASDAQ LMFA remained flat at $$0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

