Littelfuse (LFUS) Director John E. Major Sells 1,716 Shares

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director John E. Major sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $374,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LFUS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,783. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $214.69 and a 1 year high of $216.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $417.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.62%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,855,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,641,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 60.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 564,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,525,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 110.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,105,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $36,300,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

