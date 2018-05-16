Lipocine (LPCN) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Lipocine in a research report issued on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lipocine’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LPCN. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Lipocine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lipocine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Lipocine stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.52. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $1.26.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 373,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Lipocine comprises approximately 0.9% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 1.76% of Lipocine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

