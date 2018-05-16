Lionsgate (LGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Lionsgate stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Lionsgate has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lionsgate to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lionsgate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lionsgate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Lionsgate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

