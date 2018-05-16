Link Motion (LKM) Stock Price Down 36.1%

Link Motion Inc (NYSE:LKM) traded down 36.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $0.78. 158,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 778,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $150.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Link Motion alerts:

Link Motion (NYSE:LKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 10th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Link Motion had a positive return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Link Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $2,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Link Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $1,816,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Link Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Link Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Link Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Link Motion Company Profile

Link Motion Inc operates as a smart car and smart ride company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its offerings include enabling technology solutions and secure connected carputers for the ecosystem of car businesses; and consumer ride sharing services, as well as mobile security, productivity, and other related applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Link Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.