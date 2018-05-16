Linamar (LNR) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$85.00.

Shares of TSE:LNR traded down C$3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 301,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,039. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$60.50 and a 1 year high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

In related news, Director William Harrison sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.18, for a total value of C$43,908.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

