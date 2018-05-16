Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.03, for a total value of $1,413,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,126,981. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Aryeh sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $529,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,274 shares of company stock worth $11,481,236. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.19. The company had a trading volume of 629,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $183.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.97.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

