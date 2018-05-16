Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

Lifeway Foods traded up $0.01, hitting $5.65, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a PE ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 0.62. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LWAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Lifeway Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.