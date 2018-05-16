Liberty Global (LBTYA) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.26

Media coverage about Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5031375656851 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global traded down $0.25, hitting $29.54, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Sunday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.