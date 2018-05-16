LG Display (LPL) and Uni-Pixel (UNXLQ) Critical Analysis

LG Display (NYSE: LPL) and Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get LG Display alerts:

This table compares LG Display and Uni-Pixel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $24.59 billion 0.31 $1.60 billion $2.40 4.40 Uni-Pixel $4.10 million 0.04 -$29.43 million N/A N/A

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than Uni-Pixel.

Volatility & Risk

LG Display has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uni-Pixel has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LG Display and Uni-Pixel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display 6.61% 12.45% 6.66% Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

LG Display pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Uni-Pixel does not pay a dividend. LG Display pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LG Display and Uni-Pixel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 1 2 3 0 2.33 Uni-Pixel 0 1 0 0 2.00

LG Display presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.05%. Uni-Pixel has a consensus price target of $0.42, indicating a potential upside of 20,900.00%. Given Uni-Pixel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uni-Pixel is more favorable than LG Display.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Uni-Pixel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LG Display beats Uni-Pixel on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LG Display Company Profile

Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/LPL/profile?p=LPL): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found

in /home/chaffeybreeze/public_html/download.php on line 7

Uni-Pixel Company Profile

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On February 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of Uni-Pixel, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 30, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.