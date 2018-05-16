Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 16,822.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,137,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,871 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 229.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,258,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,978 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,281,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,212 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,111.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,138,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $194,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Facebook by 15.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,416,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $925,498,000 after purchasing an additional 742,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.74, for a total value of $9,610,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $3,286,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,731,771 shares of company stock worth $1,871,934,743. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook opened at $184.32 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.20 and a 1-year high of $185.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.16 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.37.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

