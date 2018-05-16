Leucadia National (LUK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 904,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leucadia National were worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Leucadia National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,377,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 71,304 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Leucadia National by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leucadia National in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,882,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Leucadia National by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 188,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leucadia National by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,297,000 after acquiring an additional 392,250 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Leucadia National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Leucadia National opened at $23.79 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Leucadia National has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Leucadia National had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Leucadia National will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services.

