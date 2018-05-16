LendingTree (TREE) CEO Sells $4,216,877.50 in Stock

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.89, for a total transaction of $4,216,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,766,465.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $271.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $269.95 and a twelve month high of $278.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.13 million. LendingTree had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on TREE. UBS raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in LendingTree by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

