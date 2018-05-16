LendingTree (TREE) CEO Sells $4,216,877.50 in Stock

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.89, for a total transaction of $4,216,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,766,465.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $271.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $269.95 and a twelve month high of $278.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.13 million. LendingTree had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on TREE. UBS raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in LendingTree by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.
