LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 672 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $22,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,165,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,349,192.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LeMaitre Vascular opened at $33.55 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $33.59.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
