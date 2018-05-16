LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 672 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $22,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,165,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,349,192.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular opened at $33.55 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

