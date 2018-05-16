Leggett & Platt (LEG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leggett & Platt earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.851907573521 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Leggett & Platt opened at $41.61 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $265,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Desonier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $452,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,976. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

