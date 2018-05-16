Legg Mason (LM) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) by 1,113.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 742,731 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $32,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Legg Mason by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Legg Mason by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 108,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Legg Mason by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Legg Mason by 4.9% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 53,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of Legg Mason opened at $38.95 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Legg Mason has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $39.51.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $785.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Legg Mason’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.