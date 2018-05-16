Legends Room (LGD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Legends Room (CURRENCY:LGD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Legends Room has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. Legends Room has a market cap of $1.05 million and $10,988.00 worth of Legends Room was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Legends Room token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00006296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003998 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00739452 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00146422 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00087964 BTC.

About Legends Room

Legends Room’s launch date was April 18th, 2017. Legends Room’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Legends Room’s official Twitter account is @legendsroom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Legends Room is www.legendsroom.vegas

Buying and Selling Legends Room

Legends Room can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legends Room directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legends Room should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legends Room using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

