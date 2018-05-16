Legendary Investments (LEG) Stock Price Down 0%

Legendary Investments (LON:LEG)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 10,577,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

About Legendary Investments

Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. It primarily seeks to invest in all sectors, including technology, energy, natural resources, and mining.

