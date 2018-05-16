LeaCoin (LEA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $579.00

LeaCoin (CURRENCY:LEA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One LeaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, LeaCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. LeaCoin has a total market capitalization of $208,056.00 and approximately $579.00 worth of LeaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002376 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About LeaCoin

LEA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. LeaCoin’s total supply is 358,084,914 coins. LeaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LeaCoin

Buying and Selling LeaCoin

LeaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LeaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

