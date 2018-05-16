Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. (LOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LOR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund traded up $11.19, hitting $11.19, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 17,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of dividends, income and capital appreciation. The Fund will pursue this objective through a world equity strategy and a short-term emerging markets and debt strategy.

