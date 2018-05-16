LatiumX (LATX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, LatiumX has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $3,255.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LatiumX token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003963 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000848 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00736637 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00054025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00146223 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00087155 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX was first traded on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,561,051 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LatiumX is latium.org

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

