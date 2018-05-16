Landsec (LAND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.30

Landsec (LON:LAND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Landsec traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02), reaching GBX 948.60 ($12.87), during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,109,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Landsec has a 12-month low of GBX 900.20 ($12.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,141 ($15.48).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($15.26) price objective on shares of Landsec in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.48) price target on shares of Landsec in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.67) price target on shares of Landsec in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs lowered their price target on Landsec from GBX 1,055 ($14.31) to GBX 865 ($11.73) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landsec in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,024 ($13.89).

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 918 ($12.45) per share, with a total value of £24,786 ($33,621.81). Also, insider Stacey Rauch acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 908 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,540 ($6,158.44).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 23.7 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.2 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

