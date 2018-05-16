Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Kimberly-Clark opened at $104.00 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.05 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,672.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.