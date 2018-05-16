LafargeHolcim (HCMLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reissued their neutral rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs restated a neutral rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a sell rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LafargeHolcim currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of LafargeHolcim opened at $10.50 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.67. LafargeHolcim has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. LafargeHolcim had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. analysts predict that LafargeHolcim will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

