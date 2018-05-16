L Brands (LB) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 18.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in L Brands by 44.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 46.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,695,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 110.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 218,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114,826 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LB stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. L Brands has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.69%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

