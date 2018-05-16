Kyocera (KYO) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KYO. Macquarie raised Kyocera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS raised Kyocera from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kyocera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kyocera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kyocera presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Kyocera opened at $60.78 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyocera by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kyocera by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kyocera by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kyocera by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kyocera in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components.

