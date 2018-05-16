KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Down 13.4% This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $3.65 or 0.00043996 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $276.28 million and approximately $644,315.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003960 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000848 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00736818 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00054292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00146572 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00087596 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 180,730,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,730,576 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.