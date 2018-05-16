K+S (SDF) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

K+S (ETR:SDF) received a €30.00 ($35.71) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDF. Cfra set a €23.00 ($27.38) price objective on K+S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($26.19) price objective on K+S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. equinet set a €24.40 ($29.05) price objective on K+S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. UBS set a €18.80 ($22.38) price objective on K+S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.76) price objective on K+S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.48 ($27.96).

Shares of K+S opened at €25.43 ($30.27) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. K+S has a 1 year low of €18.92 ($22.52) and a 1 year high of €24.74 ($29.45).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

