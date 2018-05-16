Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

KRYS opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.91. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.27. research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director R Douglas Norby bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $93,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Krish S. Krishnan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Krystal Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Krystal Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

