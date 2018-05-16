Krones (KRN) Receives €111.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Krones (ETR:KRN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €111.80 ($133.10).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRN shares. UBS set a €115.00 ($136.90) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($132.14) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($113.10) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. equinet set a €121.00 ($144.05) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €117.00 ($139.29) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Krones stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €109.10 ($129.88). 16,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 12 month low of €98.70 ($117.50) and a 12 month high of €121.25 ($144.35).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

