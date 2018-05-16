Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 63347 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Zegart purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $34,998.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,205 shares of company stock worth $173,099 over the last 90 days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 48,609 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 150,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $4,608,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.