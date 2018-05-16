Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report sales of $146.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $147.70 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $185.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $643.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $645.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $718.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded down $0.17, reaching $11.07, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 260,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,032.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $34,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,102.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,565 shares of company stock valued at $357,391. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 84,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 102,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 199,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.