Kraft Foods (KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on June 15th

Kraft Foods (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Kraft Foods stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Kraft Foods has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Foods (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Kraft Foods had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Kraft Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Kraft Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS set a $80.00 target price on Kraft Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Kraft Foods in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kraft Foods from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraft Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

In other news, Director Mackey J. Mcdonald acquired 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $40,320.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,881.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Foods

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

