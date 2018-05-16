Kohl’s (KSS) Given a $67.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

MKM Partners set a $67.00 price objective on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kohl’s to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s opened at $63.19 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $62.89.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,311,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,940. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,729,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after buying an additional 680,124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,589,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,656,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,553,000 after buying an additional 123,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 7,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,931,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,057,000 after buying an additional 2,969,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $133,005,000.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.