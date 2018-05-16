Kohl’s (KSS) Given a $67.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

MKM Partners set a $67.00 price objective on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kohl’s to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.
Shares of Kohl’s opened at $63.19 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $62.89.
In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,311,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,940. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,729,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after buying an additional 680,124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,589,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,656,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,553,000 after buying an additional 123,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 7,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,931,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,057,000 after buying an additional 2,969,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $133,005,000.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
